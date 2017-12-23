Priest laments society of broken promises

Archbishop Joseph Harris at the blessing of the creche, Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain in 2015. File photo

As a society we know too well of receiving broken promises, broken vows and broken commitments, but God keeps his promises and fulfils his prophecies because Jesus came.

Rev Ancil Harry, preaching at the blessing of a crèche by Archbishop Joseph Harris on Thursday evening at the Brian Lara Promenade, Port of Spain, said there were many promises made and vows taken which often went unfulfilled.

“If we reflect on our society and we look at the number of marriages that are taking place in our society we would realise that many of them end up in divorce or separation, some in the extreme where one of the partners and children are killed.

“We make promises, but we don’t keep them. We make vows, but we are not faithful to them. We make promises and often time we fall short, even in our political system. When election time comes around the politicians make promises that they will make things better, but they get into power and many of those promises fall by the wayside and we are no better off than when we started. It is a good thing that we serve a faithful God, a God who is honest, a God who keeps his word.” he said.

Harris said God was not slack in keeping His promises. After Eve broke the promise not to eat the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden for the first time there was sin and evil. When God saw what was happening with His people this He promised that He would make good triumph over evil.

He said even as we cleaned and decorated our homes for Christmas, so too we must clean our hearts and let joy, love, peace and understanding in.

“Let the Kingdom of God be established in you. Let Jesus into your heart and let him dictate your life. Do not do what you want, but what he wants you to do,” Harris said.

The St Charles Borromeo RC Choir, Sacred Heart Boys Choir and the Regiment band were on hand to give praise in song during this holy time of Christmas.