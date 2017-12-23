Police Service needs serious overhaul

THE EDITOR: I was quite amazed by the interesting comments made as it pertains to those vying for the position of Commissioner of Police, by a member of the Police manpower audit committee. One could understand loyalty and support for fellow comrades in the Police Service, but after hearing the comments made by Deputy CoP Harold Phillips as a member of the Audit Committee to improve the TTPS, it is obvious that leadership in the Police Service needs a serious overhaul.

At the JSC a few days ago, Mr Phillips expressed an opinion that could have influenced the ongoing selection process for the position of Commissioner of Police. This comment, which can be quoted as something along the lines of, “The TTPS would not support an outsider for the position of CoP,” was alarming to say the least.

To hear a deputy police commissioner make personal comments about the selection process in and of itself was shocking. What was worse, is that these comments came mere weeks before the selection process was completed, and could also be viewed as an attempt to influence the Police Service Commission.

The statement shows poor judgement, as in my layman’s opinion, this process was consented to by the Parliament, hence making the process equal in law. How then, does one accept a sitting deputy commissioner going against a law-approved process? Did he interview every serving police officer? Or even a reasonable sample size?

Ironically, his comments seemed completely different to that of Professor Deosaran, the chairman of that same audit committee, who suggested that the citizens be allowed to vote for the commissioner. If Professor Deosaran’s suggestion were taken, then based on the many national polls I have seen, the former minister of national security seems to top all the polls. He is not a sitting police officer, but he has a proven track record, and perhaps that is why the national population seems to prefer the “outsider.” Does this mean he should not be considered? Or even any other people on the shortlist who may be good enough to be managers and leaders with all the competence, but because they are not in the system, should not be considered?

As we see in local politics, some people fear change, even if it is for the better, as they rather stick to the status quo than see improvement, which is why it was mind boggling in the first place, to have an audit committee to improve the police, but have police officers in that same audit committee, trying to audit themselves. Nothing would change.

Additionally, the deputy CoP was quoted as stating something along this lines that, “The success rate of non police officers being commissioners worldwide is not high.” Where did he obtain the research to validate this?

One just has to look at our own country to see the data of how successful serving police officers have been when promoted to commissioner. More so, the present acting CoP who recently said, yet again, that this “was a good year” while our homicide rate was nearing 500, and every citizen was fearful of being the next victim of crime.

The country simply needs the best person for the job, as good leadership is more important than being a police officer who is a bad leader.

By the comments of this deputy police commissioner it shows why the TTPS is in its current state, which shows the need for proper leadership, and not by the criteria of someone being an officer, but by someone being the best leader to improve the TTPS.

Anton S Jerome, St Augustine