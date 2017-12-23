No trace of Freeport mom

Anita Mohammed

Although her family has not celebrated Christmas since her father’s death four years ago, Chelsea Mohammed is praying for a Christmas miracle to bring her missing mother home.

Chelsea, who was just 16 when her father died from complications of diabetes, cried yesterday as she spoke of her mother Anita Mohammed who has not been seen since Tuesday.

Mohammed left the Rafael Road, Freeport home she shares with her children – Chelsea, 20, and Tristan, 19 – to visit a male friend in Chaguaramas. She has not been seen since.

Police said her black Toyota Hilux, TCU 2658, is also missing.

Calls to Mohammed’s cellphone go straight to voicemail and efforts to track her through her phone have been unsuccessful. Chelsea last heard from Mohammed around 8pm on Tuesday.

“I don’t know what I am going to do if something happens to my mother, I just want her to come home,” she said. “I want to say to her, if she is somewhere out there and not coming home for some reason: please come home, we can work out anything.”

Unable to contain her fear that her mother may have fallen prey to criminals, Chelsea also sent out this message: “If someone has my mom, please let her come home. Drop her somewhere, keep the van and whatever materials things you want, but please don’t take her from us.”

Other relatives have turned to the church and temple, in hopes that someone can give them a clue as to where Mohammed is now.

“My uncle going to go by a pundit and my relatives on my dad’s side are going to light candles in the church and pray for her.

“My brother and I just feel helpless here, we don’t know how to start to deal with this.”

Police from the Central division Anti Kidnapping Unit said they are checking closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the Freeport flyover to determine whether Mohammed went to Chaguaramas on the day she disappeared.

However, they said there are no leads in Mohammed’s case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Anti Kidnapping Unit at 679-3165, Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS or any police station.