Mom grieves for son killed in motorcycle accident

Bevon Luces

Still reeling from the murder of her eldest son two years ago, Avril Luces will spend her Christmas in mourning after her youngest son was killed in a motorcycle accident on Thursday.

Bevon Luces, 28, died when he ran off the South Trunk Road, Gulf City at about 4.40pm on Thursday. Originally from Pleasantville, Bevon had been living with his girlfriend in Claxton Bay for the past year. He worked as a labourer with the San Fernando City Corporation. Speaking with the Newsday yesterday, Luces said Bevon has one son, Brandon, who is nine. The child lives with her. “He is in a daze,“ Luces said. “He keeps telling me he can’t believe his daddy is dead.

“I don’t even know how to start to deal with this. It is like a really tragic dream and I am just waiting to wake up and see him walk through my doors.”

Her eldest son Brent Luces, who was 41, was shot dead outside his grandmother’s Pleasantville home in July 2015.

“Just two weeks ago I had a birthday and I was so sad thinking about Brent and how he would have been with me. And now to lose Bevon? It is too much for me right now.”

She said her late husband, cyclist Kent Luces, passed on his love of riding to his sons.

“Bevon has always loved to ride. It was nothing new to him, he bought the bike he was riding when the accident happened a few months ago.

“He was planning to pass it on to his son by buying a bike for him for this Christmas. He called me a few days ago and say, ‘Mummy, I buying the bike for Brandon and I coming any day to carry him shopping.’”

The mother of five, Luces said she has heard rumours that Bevon was given a bad drive by a driver, and that caused the accident.

“We are hearing a van may have touched the bike and caused him to run off the road.

“I don’t know how to feel. I have lost my first son and my last, and right now my whole body hurts. I’m not sure how I am going to get through the next few days.”

She described Bevon as a very loving and hardworking person.