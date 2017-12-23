Missing mom’s family hopes for good news

Anita Mohammed

SEETA PERSAD

It has been five days since Freeport mother of two, Anita Mohammed, 45, has gone missing.

Yesterday, a report from the Anti Kidnapping Unit stated they have no leads on the woman’s disappearance, as well as the Toyota Hilux she was driving when she left her Rafael Road home on Tuesday night.

When Sunday Newsday visited the home yesterday, a relative who asked not to be identified, said, “It has been four days since (she) has gone. We do not have any information except that she left home to meet with her friend and did not return.”

Mohammed has two children, Chelsea, 20, and Tristan, 19. The relative said his family told investigators everything they know about Mohammed and there is little more that he can say. “While we hope for good news, we are preparing for any kind of news at this point,” the relative said.

In an interview on Wednesday, Chelsea said she last spoke to her mother at about 8 pm on Tuesday. Her mother told her she was in Chaguaramas liming with a friend and would return within two hours. Her mother also said she will stop at a grocery on her way home and purchase some food items. Sunday Newsday was told that Chelsea fell ill yesterday.

Freeport police confirmed a missing person’s report was filed on Wednesday about Mohammed’s disappearance. Mohammed’s black Toyota Hilux, registration TCU 2658, is also missing.

Two cases of missing mothers, that of Ria Sookdeo, 34, and Carolyn Katwaroo, 43, also remain unsolved. Katwaroo, who operated a wholesale business, went missing on July 21, 2016. She was last seen leaving her home at Block Five, Cedar Drive, Palmiste, in her Mercedes Benz. Relatives made a missing person report at San Fernando Police Station and the Anti-Kidnapping Squad was contacted. Her Mercedes Benz was found the next day, abandoned at Union Hall, San Fernando. Katwaroo was never found.

Sookdeo, a hairdresser, was kidnapped on September, 22, 2016.

She had dropped off her children at Picton Presbyterian School, a short distance from her home at Wellington Road, Debe. As she was about to turn her red Nissan X-Trail around, a black X-Trail blocked her pathway. An unmasked man got out and dragged Sookdeo out of her car. Her handbag and cellphone were left behind.

On that day police called on the National Operations Centre Air Division helicopter to assist in the search but they came up empty.

Crime Stoppers offered a $50,000 reward for any information that could help in finding Sookdeo.