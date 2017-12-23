Ministry of Foreign Affairs on abstention: TT always has two-states policy

TT’s policy has always been in support of a two-states policy recognising the State of Israel with secure territorial borders and the establishment of a Palestinian State.

“It is in this context that any and all negotiations relating to the future of Jerusalem arise,” a Ministry of Foreign Affairs release said yesterday on TT’s abstaining in Thursday’s vote on the United Nations resolution rejecting US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

“We would wish to see the United States play a major role in bringing this about by preserving its position as an influential broker in all negotiations which would have peace and security as its primary objective,” the release said.

It was TT’s sovereignty, it said, “that allows us to have been ahead of our time in supporting a One China policy and in standing in opposition to the continuation of the embargo against Cuba.

“TT stands with all our partners, including the United States, in pursuance of these objectives which we genuinely believe will contribute to world peace and advance humanity in an improved world economic order.”

A total of 128 countries, including Guyana, Barbados, Suriname, Grenada, Dominica, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Belize and Venezuela from the region and major allies of the US voted in favour of the resolution.

TT along with Jamaica, The Bahamas, Antigua, Dominican Republic, Haiti, Panama, Mexico and Canada abstained, and nine countries, including Israel and the US, supported the resolution.

The release noted that 21 countries, including St Kitts and Nevis and St Lucia, from the Caricom region, were not present for the vote.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Front in a release said it was concerned that if the US moved its embassy to Jerusalem, “it would effectively signal an end to all efforts to achieve peace within the region” and reverse 70 years of international consensus.

“Today we are thankful and we applaud the decision of this (TT) government to abstain from the UN vote,” the Islamic Front said. “Our solemn advice and plea is for you to inspire the United States to continue recognising the present international status of Jerusalem. Any sudden changes would cause irreparable harm.” it said.

“As you can see, we have been following, with concern, the reports about the possibility of changing how the USs understands and deals with the status of Jerusalem. We are certain that such steps will cause increased hatred, conflict, violence and suffering in Jerusalem and the Holy Land, moving us farther from the goal of peace and deeper toward armed conflict, extreme aggression, destruction, and mortality. We ask from this administration to encourage President Trump to walk towards more love and a definitive peace.”