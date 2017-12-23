Isaac’s friends warned: Change your lives

Friends of 15-year-old Isaac Simmons, who was shot dead by police during a robbery one week ago, were warned yesterday to change their lives before it is too late.

Officiating during Simmons’ funeral at Guides Funeral Home in San Fernando, Evangelist Keith Brown urged mourners to take stock of their actions now.

Simmons was killed on December 14 when police responded to reports of a robbery at Moze Drive, Gopaul Lands, Marabella at the home of a bank manager. When they arrived on the scene, the bandits tried to escape and there was an exchange of gunfire. PC Anand Ram was shot in the abdomen but survived.

Simmons was a Form Three student of the Carapichaima West Secondary School and lived at Union Park East, Marabella.

“Isaac visited me on Tuesday night and I believe it is because God has a message for all of you,” Brown said.

“His visitation was not for me but for you, to warn you all. You have to ask yourselves, are you going to continue this life that you are living? This is a message for some of Isaac’s friends. Do you want to end up like this?”

Brown said circumstances had forced Isaac to an early death and he urged parents to communicate more with their children.

“He didn’t choose this life or this death. Circumstances made him do it, now he is gone and you are here with sorrow in your hearts. I am begging parents, aunts, uncles, grandparents: talk to your children, ask them how school was, ask them if they eat, how they are feeling because circumstances make us do things we know we shouldn’t but that doesn’t mean we must give in.

“This message is not to condemn Isaac but it is to uplift his friends and the little ones that are left behind.”