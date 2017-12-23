Hosein to crack down on illegal dumping

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein

Rural Development and Local Government Minister Kazim Hosein yesterday said his ministry will be taking a hard line against illegal dumping on roadsides and river banks. He said the problem has increased during the Christmas season.

In a statement, Hosein said, “Illegal dumping contributes to the incidence of flooding and attracts rodents and other pests, as garbage causes blockages and impedes the run-off of water.”

He added, “ We must be mindful of our surroundings and keep our communities clean.”

The minister urged citizens to follow the rules, and pointed out, “We are taking these matters very seriously and offenders will be charged for their illegal activities.”

He said litter wardens and public health departments at each of the 14 local government corporations in Trinidad are continuing to work diligently to enforce the laws on proper garbage disposal.