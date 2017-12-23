CSK win AS II Double H cricket title
CSK won the AS II Double H Cricket Windball 10-over League 2017 in dramatic fashion at the Stalagnite Recreation Ground in Cunupia, recently.
Chasing 55 for victory, Anderson Phillip struck the penultimate delivery for six with CSK requiring five runs from two balls. CSK finished on 56 for eight off 9.5 overs to win by two wickets. Christopher Vincent top scored for CSK with 11, while Vishan Jaggessar pitched in with 10. The best bowlers for Autorama Gunnners were Roshan Sinanan and Terrence Hinds who grabbed three for 13 and 2/3 respectively.
Earlier Autorama Gunners posted 54/9 with Justin Mungroo scoring 11, while CSK bowlers Yaasir Mohammed and Phillip contained Autorama Gunners. Mohammed snatched 2/11 and Phillip took 2/13.
In the third place play-off, Home Boys defeated D Boss Team by 26 runs. Home Boys scored 67/6 batting first, before reducing D Boss Team to 41/5.
The sponsors of the tournament were Double H Bar and Recreational Club, JMA Transport Company Limited, Ramps Logistics, D Original Sauce Hot Doubles and Councillor Vandana Mohit.
SUMMARISED SCORES
Final: Autorama Gunners 54/9 (Justin Mungroo 11; Yaasir Mohammed 2/11, Anderson Phillip 2/13) vs CSK 56/8 (9.5 overs) (Christopher Vincent 11, Vishan Jaggessar 10; Roshan Sinanan 3/13, Terrence Hinds 2/3) CSK won by two wickets
Third Place Playoff: Home Boys 67/6 (Stephen Wharwood 20; Sheldon Balroop 3/1) vs D Boss Team 41/5 - Home Boys won by 26 runs